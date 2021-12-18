Real Madrid is furious about the Champions League redraw and wants to keep the last-16 match against Benfica.

Real Madrid is furious about the Champions League redraw and wants to play Benfica in the last-16.

REAL MADRID are said to be enraged by the redrawing of the Champions League.

The redraw will take place at 2 p.m. after Uefa botched the first one earlier today.

Real, on the other hand, is pleased with the way things went and is opposed to a new draw, according to Get French Football News on Twitter.

Los Blancos were drawn against Benfica in the Champions League’s next round and are demanding that their proposed match with the Portuguese side be played.

Real argue that the colossal blunder occurred AFTER they were drawn against Benfica, and that they should not be punished for it.

Before any mistakes were made, the two teams were taken out of the bowls.

Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, on the other hand, do not share this sentiment and want the draw redone.

After Atletico Madrid was denied the opportunity to play Manchester United, Uefa decided to investigate the original draw.

Instead, Manchester United was paired with Paris Saint-Germain, ensuring a showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

United was drawn against Villarreal in the first round, which should not have happened because they were both in Group F and thus ineligible to meet in the last 16.

Instead, a redraw was ordered, and Man City, United’s crosstown rivals, were chosen to face Unai Emery’s side.

United was not then put back into the mix to face Atletico Madrid, adding to Uefa’s woes in the group stage.

Villarreal were enraged by the proceedings as well, and according to Guillem Balague, they want the draw to be re-done to maintain the competition’s integrity.

After a string of Uefa shockers, fans online demanded a redraw, with some even jokingly calling for VAR to intervene.

“This is the VAR review portion of the (hashtag)UCL draw…” tweeted fan Nabilbaracat.

“Now Man United want English Refs and VAR to review the UEFA round 16 draw,” user Reubenish joked.