Real Madrid is furious about the Champions League redraw, as they go from a tie against Benfica to a nightmare match against PSG.

REAL MADRID is furious after the Champions League redraw placed them in a dreadful last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Real was originally scheduled to face Benfica, but the draw had to be re-done due to an epic Uefa screw-up.

Los Blancos had vehemently objected to the redraw, claiming that the Portuguese club would be their opponents in the next round.

After Atletico Madrid was denied the opportunity to play Manchester United, Uefa decided to investigate the original draw.

Instead, the Red Devils were paired with PSG, setting up a showdown between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Champions League.

United was initially paired with Villarreal, which should not have happened because they were both in Group F and thus ineligible to meet in the last-16.

Instead, a redraw was ordered, with Man City, United’s crosstown rivals, being chosen to face Unai Emery’s side.

United was not re-assigned to face Atletico Madrid, adding to Uefa’s woes.

Real claimed that the colossal blunder occurred AFTER they were drawn against Benfica, and that they should not be punished for it.

Before any errors could be made, the two teams were pulled from their bowls.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s appeal was ignored, and the Champions League redraw went ahead.

Los Blancos will now have to deal with PSG’s devastating attack, which includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and transfer target Kylian Mbappe, much to their dismay.

Sergio Ramos, who left PSG this summer, will make his first appearance at the Bernabeu in the heavyweight match.