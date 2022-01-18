Real Madrid is preparing a £292 million transfer package for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to join them next summer.

‘Real Madrid is preparing a £292 million transfer package to sign Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland next summer,’ according to reports.

Both superstars have long been admired by Spain’s footballing giants.

According to Marca, the club is putting together funds to cover transfer fees, agent fees, and player wages for the two moves.

When his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, Mbappe, 23, appears almost certain to join Real Madrid.

Real appear to have a free hand in signing the World Cup winner, who has wanted to play for the club since he was a child.

Last summer, Los Blancos tried to sign Mbappe, but PSG were adamant about staying put and seeing if they could persuade the ex-Monaco youngster to sign a new contract.

However, that seems increasingly unlikely, and a free transfer should take place, with Real only paying an agent fee and Mbappe’s wages.

Madrid, on the other hand, will have to fight hard to keep Haaland.

In 77 games for Borussia Dortmund, the 21-year-old striker has 78 goals.

Real’s arch-rivals Barcelona, as well as English giants Manchester United and Manchester City, are among the clubs vying for his signature.

If Romelu Lukaku keeps his promise to return to Inter Milan, Chelsea’s interest in him could resurface.

The Norwegian ace has remained tight-lipped about where he will play football next season.

His current Dortmund contract has a £64 million release clause that kicks in this summer.

However, Haaland, his father Alf-Inge, and his agent Mino Raiola will ensure that he gets the best deal possible, with a massive pay package expected wherever he ends up.

On Friday, he showed early signs of dissatisfaction by revealing that he was under ‘pressure’ from his current club to make a decision about his future.

“They have started to put a lot of pressure on me, and I have to accept that,” Haaland said.

“I’ve chosen to remain silent out of respect for the club and its supporters.”

“However, now that the club is under a lot of pressure, it is time to get things going, which means things will happen now.”

“I’ve always said I want to concentrate on football because that’s when I’m at my best,” he says.

Not when other thoughts cross my mind.”

When asked when he’d make his decision, Haaland responded, “Not now because we’re in the middle of a…

