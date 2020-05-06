Real Madrid, Man City in running for Argentina defender Martinez

Real Madrid and Manchester City are among a host of European clubs reportedly interested in signing River Plate and Argentina international defender Lucas Martinez.

Others considering bids to secure the 23-year-old in the next transfer window are said to include Valencia, Internazionale, Milan, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund.

“Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, there were many clubs that inquired about him,” his manager Gustavo Goni told the Ole sports news service.

“I think they’re going to be interested again when the picture becomes clearer. It’s just a matter of waiting.”

Martinez is tied to River Plate until June 2021 and has a 10 million-euro buyout clause written into his contract.

He has earned two Argentina caps, having made his international debut in a 0-0 draw with Chile in Los Angeles.