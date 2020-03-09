Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro claims defeat to Real Betis ‘could cost us the league’

Real Madrid star Casemiro believes the club’s disappointing collapse away at Betis could end up costing them the LaLiga title.

Los Blancos slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the mid-table outfit and lost ground on rivals Barcelona at the top of the table, with the Catalan side moving two points clear.

Former Barca star Cristian Tello struck late on to secure the win for Betis and dealt a hammer blow to Madrid’s title aspirations, and Casemiro had no room for optimism after the major set-back. ‘This could cost us the league,’ he said after the game, according to Marca. ‘We have to think game by game.’

The team have been given a reality check after they beat Barcelona 2-0 in the clasico last week, and Casemiro conceded that title winners ‘cannot afford’ to produce this sort of performance.

‘To win the league you cannot afford to play games at this level and today we did not play well – Betis were better than us.

‘We must congratulate them and keep working to return to the level we gave against Barcelona.’

The fallout from the defeat at Betis has led to criticism from figures at the club, with manager Zinedine Zidane admitting the team ‘lacked everything’, claiming responsibility for the performance.

Meanwhile, captain Sergio Ramos said he and his team-mates must ‘self criticise’, claiming the result was ‘fair’ and that they must show more intensity if they are to seize their first LaLiga crown in three years.