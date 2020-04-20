Real Madrid midfielder told to hold out for Man Utd transfer

Former Newcastle United forward Faustino Asprilla thinks Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez should hold out for a transfer to Man Utd this summer.

The Colombian has played just 13 times for Los Blancos this season, not helped by injury issues after returning from a two-year loan at Bayern Munich last summer.

He has been linked with a move to Manchester United recently with Real president Florentino Perez willing accept ‘less than €30m (£26m)’ for Rodriguez.

And his compatriot Asprilla thinks Rodriguez should think about moving to Man Utd if the Premier League club make a move for him this summer.

“Manchester United would be a good place for James,” Asprilla told Colombian radio station Blu Radio.

“It’s been a while since they have been winning trophies and they are thinking about strengthening the team for next season.

“They’ve got good players – like Juan Mata, who plays in a similar style to James, although he’s a little more dynamic and attacking but I think James could easily fit into that side.”

Asprilla added: “James needs to go where he will play, a club where the coach has expressly asked for him and wants him in his team.

“Not where he will be an impulse signing, bought on a whim by the president. With his talent, he could play anywhere.”

