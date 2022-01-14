Real Madrid players line up IDENTICALLY in pre-match team photos for both the 2017 and 2018 Champions League finals, according to fans.

Real Madrid players line up IDENTICALLY in pre-match team photos for the 2017 and 2018 Champions League finals, according to fans.

EAGLE-EYED football fans have noticed that Real Madrid’s photos from the 2017 and 2018 Champions League finals are nearly identical.

Between 2016 and 2018, the Spanish giants were crowned European champions three times.

But it’s only recently been noticed that their pre-match line-up photos from the finals against Juventus in Cardiff and Liverpool in Kyiv are strikingly similar.

In both games, Zinedine Zidane used the exact same eleven players.

Keylor Navas started in goal, with Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Marcelo forming the back four.

Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric formed the midfield.

Isco, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema formed a front three.

But it wasn’t just the personnel who looked the same; despite the fact that the photos were taken 12 months apart, the placement of their hands and feet was identical in both.

Marcelo putting his hands on Casemiro and Caravajal’s legs, as well as Ronaldo standing on his toes, were among the small details.

Fans flooded in with their reactions to the amusing photo similarities.

“We had consistency in posing for three years too!” said one Real Madrid fan.

“Damn, they must have practiced for it,” said another.

“Two years (3 in total) and NO TEAM has figured out a way to stop us,” said a third, comparing the picture consistency to the team’s performances.

“The same 11 are on the field, playing the same game… ridiculous juggernaut.”

Real Madrid went on to defeat Juventus 4-1 in the 2017 final, with a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and goals from Casemiro and substitute Marco Asensio.

Then, in 2018, they defeated Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 3-1, thanks to Benzema’s opener and two goals from Gareth Bale, including a spectacular overhead kick.

