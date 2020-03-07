Real Madrid ‘plot new £70m bid for David De Gea’ as Zinedine Zidane eyes Manchester United star

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to place together a fresh £70million bid in order to finally get their hands on Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea.

Madrid have been long-term admirers of the Spain No 1, and have still not given up hope of bringing him to the Bernabeu after multiple set-backs spanning several years.

Madrid will up their attempts to get De Gea in order to bring him in to replace Thibaut Courtois, as report the Sun.

De Gea finally signed a fresh United deal in September 2019, which looked to put to bed the constant speculation regarding his future.

Yet it has been no secret in the Spanish capital that manager Zinedine Zidane does not place all of his trust in former Chelsea man Courtois between the sticks, and is now looking to rebuild his defence on solid foundations.

United would demand at least £70m for the 29-year-old De Gea, who is the highest earner at Old Trafford on an eye-watering £375,000-a-week.

Though De Gea remains unchallenged at United, the once unstoppable goalkeeper has committed a series of errors this season.

De Gea was recently at fault during the 1-1 draw with Everton, after dawdling on the ball and kicking it straight into the onrushing Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the opening few minutes to concede an avoidable goal.

United’s hand could be forced due to the continued rise of Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United.

The youngster has already been mooted as De Gea’s potential replacement, and his efforts this season has seen him brought into question of selection for the England senior side this summer.

Henderson, 22, has won rave reviews with the promoted Blades who currently sit in eight place in the top flight after 27 matches played, and are still in the hunt for European qualification.

Madrid came agonisingly close to signing De Gea in 2015, only for important registration documents to go unsigned as the Spanish side failed to complete the deal prior to the transfer window slamming shut.

In 27 matches played so far this season De Gea has kept eight clean sheets, having taken part in 11 victories and eight losses.