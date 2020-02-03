Real Madrid plotting £250million bid for Kylian Mbappe after Frenchman’s row with Thomas Tuchel

Real Madrid are planning to bid £250m for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, according to reports in Spain.

Mbappe, 21, was involved in a touchline fracas with PSG boss Thomas Tuchel after being substituted during the Ligue 1 champions’ 5-0 win over Montpellier on Saturday.

The pair’s relationship at the French club have reportedly broken down and Tuchel reportedly held clear-the-air talks with the French forward in front of the whole squad and sporting director Leonardo after the game.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are looking to test PSG’s resolve with a world record £250million bid to bring the highly-rated youngster to the Spanish capital this summer.

Mbappe has been in scintillating form this season for the French champions – he scored the club’s fourth goal in the Montpellier victory to take his tally to 14 goals in just 16 league matches this term.

However, the Frenchman vented his frustration at Tuchel whilst being substituted after 68 minutes, revealing a clear rift and difference in opinion between manager and star striker.

After the game, Tuchel reaffirmed his position as the decision maker regarding on-field decision and says Mbappe could be disciplined by the club.

The German said: ‘I’m the coach, someone has to decide who goes off and who comes in. It’s me.

‘Mbappe is very intelligent, he knows what he is doing. He doesn’t like going off.

‘These are not good images, but we are not the only club that has to deal with this sort of thing.’

Furthermore, the striker has fuelled speculation about a move to Madrid by ‘liking’ Karim Benzema’s Instagram post celebrating the win over Atletico Madrid.

The La Liga giants are looking for a potential long-term successor to Benzema, with fellow Frenchman Mbappe matching all the criteria to become the next Galactico signing at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe has also been linked with a move to Premier League leaders Liverpool in recent months, so Real Madrid may need to move quickly if they are to secure the Frenchman’s signature and prevent him moving to Anfield.