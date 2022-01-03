Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are all interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer.

Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are all interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger for a free transfer.

ANTONIO RUDIGER is reportedly in talks with four top European clubs about a free transfer.

Despite Chelsea’s efforts, the German only has a half-year left on his current contract.

Rudiger, 28, is now free to negotiate a free transfer abroad after reaching the final six months of his contract.

Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Juventus have all started talks with his representatives, according to Sky Sports.

It is expected that a pre-contract agreement will be finalized this month, allowing the centre-back to leave Stamford Bridge.

However, it is also claimed that Rudiger has not ruled out a return to Chelsea.

This season, he has started 20 Premier League games, the most of any outfield player, and he is still highly regarded by the club.

The Blues are believed to have been unable to reach a financial agreement with the defender, who is said to earn around £140,000 per week.

According to the Telegraph, LaLiga giants Real Madrid are willing to DOUBLE Rudiger’s salary in order to lure him to Spain.

Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, Andreas Christensen, 25, and Thiago Silva, 37, are also close to finishing their contracts.

Azpilicueta is reportedly pushing for a two-year extension with a third year option.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are expected to counter with a 12-month deal with the option of a second year, despite their policy of only offering over-30s one-year extensions.

Christensen appeared to be close to signing a contract with Chelsea, but according to Sky in Italy, he has since changed agents and has been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona.

Silva, on the other hand, is close to signing a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the club for the next three years.