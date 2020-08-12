Real Madrid send Takefusa Kubo on loan to Villarreal

Real Madrid’s Japanese international forward Takefusa Kubo has joined Villarreal on a one-year loan, the two clubs confirmed on Monday.

The news comes five days after the Spanish press reported that the two clubs were close to an agreement for the 19-year-old, who impressed in a loan spell last season at Mallorca, where he scored four goals in 35 league appearances.

The lack of an EU passport is a big handicap for Kubo. La Liga clubs are only allowed three non-EU players in their matchday squads, and Madrid already have Serbia’s Luka Jovic and the Brazilian trio of Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior among their ranks.

Kubo, 19, would also have to compete against established players such as Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio for a place in the Madrid side.

The loan will cost Villarreal 2.5 million euros (around 3 million U.S. dollars) for the season and will give the youngster the chance to play European football and work with experienced coach Unai Emery.

He is the first signing of the summer for Villarreal, who are expected to announce the arrival of midfield duo Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin from Valencia in the coming days.