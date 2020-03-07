Real Madrid to allow Luka Modric ‘to decide his own future’ amid MLS Inter Miami links

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to allow superstar midfielder Luka Modric to decide upon his own future this summer, despite having one season remaining on his deal in the Spanish capital.

Modric, now 34, has been a mainstay in the Madrid team since signing from Tottenham in 2012, though is now in the twilight of a glittering career.

The midfielder is said to be in the process of deciding whether to make a switch in order to continue regular playing time and Madrid will allow him to make the call, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Modric has been frequently linked with a move to MLS, particularly with David Beckham’s latest start-up Inter Miami.

Beckham is hoping to land Modric as a major signing for his new side as they prepare to make their MLS bow for the 2020 season.

Although Madrid are open to the prospect of Modric leaving, they will not allow him to depart until the end of the season.

Youngster Martin Odegaard, on loan with Real Sociedad, has impressed this season in La Liga and is seen as Modric’s long-term replacement.

Modric has started just 13 La Liga games this campaign, and has often been brought into matches by Zidane as an impact substitute.