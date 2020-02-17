Real Madrid to ‘ramp up interest in £180m-rated Man City star Raheem Sterling this summer’ 

Real Madrid ‘will go all-out to sign Raheem Sterling’ in the wake of Manchester City’s two-year Champions League ban.

And in more bad news for the English champions, Juventus ‘will step up their efforts to recruit their manager Pep Guardiola.’

City were rocked on Friday when UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body imposed the two-year ban as a result of breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Premier League club will appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but the knock-on effects are already being felt.

According to The Sun, Spanish giants Real were already planning a £180million swoop for England star Sterling before Friday’s shock news.

Now, they will intensify their efforts further in the knowledge that City will have to tighten their belts if they miss out on a £170m Champions League bonanza.

Sterling, 25, is under contract at the Etihad Stadium for another three years and talks started in November to increase his salary from £300,000-a-week to £450,000-a-week.

It is likely that without Champions League income, City would be unable to match those wage commitments, emboldening suitors elsewhere in Europe.

In further bad news for City, The Sun also claim that Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is desperate to make Guardiola their next manager.

Again, Friday’s news has made it appear more likely that Guardiola will not see out his contract at City.