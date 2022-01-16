Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao LIVE: Stream, score, TV channel, and teams as Karim Benzema STARTS – Super Cup final latest updates

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao LIVE: Stream, score, TV channel, and teams as Benzema STARTS – Super Cup final latest news

The Spanish Super Cup will be played tonight in Riyadh between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao.

In the semi-final, Los Blancos defeated Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in a thrilling match.

Bilbao came from behind to beat Atletico Madrid, and they’re looking for their first win over Real since last season’s final.

With our live blog, you can keep up with everything that’s going on…

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Bilbao Substitutes

Yuri Berchiche, Ander Capa, Raul Garcia, Peru Nolaskoain, Niko Williams, Nico Serrano. Julen Agirrezabala, Alex Petxarroman, Mikel Vesga, Daniel Vivian, Inigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Ander Capa, Raul Garcia, Peru Nolaskoain, Niko Williams, Nico Serrano.

A 4-4-2 formation is used by the Lions.

Starting eleven for Athletic Bilbao

Oscar De Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, and Mikel Balenziaga line up in goal for Unai Simon.

The midfield is comprised of Alex Berenguer, Dani Garcia, Oier Zarraga, and Iker Munain.

Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams are at the front of the pack.

LINE-UP I The Lions face @realmadriden(hashtag)GeuriaDa (hashtag)AthleticRealMadridpic.twitter.comIlCqYRC2dB in the Supercopa final tonight.