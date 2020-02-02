Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid – La Liga 2019/20: Live score and updates

Real Madrid earned a narrow victory over city rivals Atletico at Santiago Bernabeu stadium to go six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have already played their city rivals twice this season, once in the reverse fixture and then the Spanish Super Cup final, with both games finishing as a 0-0 stalemate after 90 minutes.

Karim Benzema’s close-range finish early in the second half averted another blank after fine play from Vinicius Jr and Ferland Mendy.

Sportsmail’s James Ayles will provide live La Liga coverage of Real vs Atletico including score, lineups and build-up.

Benzema almost doubles the lead and with that the whistle goes. His fine finish has decided this derby. Real go six points clear, Atletico go further into the mire.

Federico Valverde picks up man of the match again for another consummate performance.

Casemiro also goes into the book to the fury of his team-mates.

This has hardly reached fever pitch as far as debies go, but there is a little bit of an edge as we head towards 90 minutes.

Mendy and Vrsaljko clash which somehow ends with the Frenchman going into the book. Not entirely sure why if we’re honest.

Atletico don’t seem particularly concerned about being behind, which I suppose may go some way to explaining their current malaise.

Space on the right for Vinicius Jr, who speeds to the byline then cuts inside past several players but fires low straight at Oblak. Brilliant build-up, poor execution. A definite bright spark in this second half.

Carrasco wins a corner.

At a time when Atletico could do with a moment of inspiration, Angel Correa produces an utterly dreadful corner that floats over everyone.

Moments later Valverde charges upfield but is stopped in tracks, just about legally.

Vrsaljko goes into the book.

Mendy charges through midfield, Modric sends it down the right, the cross bounces back out to him eventually and he lashes wide of the post.

A final change for Atletico and it is the youngster Camello who is thrown on for just a second appearance of the season and the third of a fledgling career. Partey comes off.

Vazquez does well and lays the ball off on the edge of the box, but Vinicius Jr takes it on his right foot and sends a horrid effort high and wide.

Not much has happened since the goal, other than Varane nodding one over the bar from a corner then Partey lashing it high and wide at the other end.

Simeone calls for Yannick Ferreira Carrasco, the Belgian midfielder who returned to the club just yesterday from China. Vitolo departs after doing not much.

More tempo, but not necessarily more chances.

Atletico have a spell of possession that ultimately comes to nothing, Madrid try and counter but Vazquez is chopped down and a yellow card comes out for Felipe.

The tempo has definitely picked up in this game and with it the fans are finally finding their voices.

Vinicius Jr has been class since coming on, and the way he changed the tempo there was magical.

he then curls a shot straight at Oblak.

On we go, with the hosts still in charge of proceedings now. Atletico need a swift response.

Real have been like a different team after the break and what a goal to open the scoring.

Mendy and Vinicius Jr have the ball out left with little danger apparent. The Brazilian then just pokes the ball into the channel for the full-back, who produces a stunning cross and Benzema coverts to make it two goals in two games.

Four Real Madrid players get involved in some fancy, intricate passing on the left edge of the Atletico box, but it ultimately comes to nothing. Delightful interchanges though.

The early changes have already had an impact.

Simeone, naturally, decides to wait until three minutes into the half to make his first change.

Thomas Lemar, close to leaving Atletico in January, is on for Alvaro Morata who is roundly booed off by the host fans.

Finally some life! Federico Valverde forces a flying stop from Jan Oblak as he snaps a shot in from distance.

Away we go in the second half.

A spark needs to come from somewhere and it may be the substitutes that provide it.

Vinicius Jr and Lucas Vazquez are on for the hosts.

Toni Kroos and Isco, both fairly invisible in that half, are hooked. Finally, we may see some width.

There is as little action in the additional minute than there was in the preceding 45.

That is half-time, see you in 15 minutes.

Angel Correa runs clean through but pokes his shot wide, although there is a suggestion that was offside… and it was.

Diego Simeone, inevitably, gets a booking for going overboard in his sidelines remonstrations.

The pressure may be starting to tell on the Argentinian.

Creeping towards half-time.

Courtois claims a Correa free-kick with ease.

Casemiro and Alvaro Morata collide in the box but there is nothing doing despite some vociferous penalty appeals on the sidelines from Diego Simeone.

Apologies for the lack of updates but very little seems to be actually happening out there.

Dani Carvajal receives treatment after being caught by Felipe in a challenge.

Atletico Madrid almost pick their way through as Morata finds Vitolo then Correa and the effort rebounds off the post.

Dangerous attack that.

The visitors are beginning to fight back a little.

Vitolo’s snapshot is the first effort in target of the game, which is followed by a corner, there is some more pressure and Saul lets fly with a shot that ultimately come to nothing.

Valverde finds Kroos wide on the right and he lashes one over from distance. Not far away, and another marker of Real’s dominance in the opening stages.

Real Madrid are beginning to take charge.

Luka Modric has a 30-yard shot bocked, then Sergio Ramos hooks an effort over having stayed up from a corner.

A low-key start to the derby, neither side settling down very quickly.

Alvaro Morata is jeered loudly by the hosts, having come through the ranks on the opposite side of the city.

Away we go in Madrid.

Firstly, a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant as both sides stand in respect.

Kick-off is mere minutes away now as the teams make their way down the tunnel and onto the turf.

Both teams are missing a few players today – Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard miss out for the hosts through injury.

Koke, Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier are the big misses for Atletico.

ATLETICO MADRID: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Lodi, Llorente, Thomas, Correa, Saul, Morata, Vitolo SUBS: Adam, Hermoso, Lemar, Carrasco, Toni Moya, Saponjic, Camello

REAL MADRID: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Benzema SUBS: Areola, Militao, Marcelo, James, Vazquez, Jovic, Vinicius Jr

There are 25 minutes until kick-off at the Santiago Bernabeu.

