Real Madrid wants £80 million for Bellingham and Erling Haaland, according to the latest transfer news, and Lingard is set to join Newcastle.

THE JANUARY transfer window is open, and deals are being made all over Europe!

Chelsea and Tottenham are battling it out for the services of Lille striker Jonathan David.

Barcelona has also been linked with the Canadian star.

The Blues are reportedly going all out to sign Matthijs de Light, a ball-playing centre-back for Juventus.

Newcastle are also on the verge of completing the signing of Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

Man United want a £3.5 million loan fee for Jesse Lingard, which the Magpies could pay.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

The transfer window opened on January 1 and will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

During that time, clubs will be able to sign and sell players, with the Premier League’s winter break occurring during the final week of the window.

Here you will find the most recent transfer news, gossip, and updates…

Laporte flaunts a razor-sharp cut.

Aymeric Laporte showed off his war wound from the draw with Southampton on Twitter.

A high challenge from Stuart Armstrong caught Laporte off guard, and he was booked as a result.

Despite Laporte’s bloody injury, VAR ruled that no further action was required.

Calvert-Lewin’s Everton name price

West Ham United want Everton’s England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but it will set them back £60 million.

Calvert-Lewin may be available, according to Hammers manager David Moyes, as the Toffees try to recoup money after years of overspending.

Moyes is willing to go all out for Calvert-Lewin and has new funds at the club to back him up.

West Ham, on the other hand, will not take the risk due to the current valuation.

If that changes this month or during the summer, they will be at the front of the line.

The Hammers would pay a premium or offer a bonus if Calvert Lewin helped them qualify for the Champions League right now.

Everton, on the other hand, will have to abandon their ‘top line’ to make it happen.

The Merseyside club also considered selling England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, but are currently in discussions with him about extending and increasing his contract.

Andy Carroll is being pursued by the Cherries, according to an exclusive report.

If Andy Carroll leaves Reading after scoring twice in eight games on a short-term deal, Bournemouth are planning a late move for him.

However, his contract expired last week, and the Cherries, who are chasing promotion, are keen to sign him…

