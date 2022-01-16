Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup by defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

The Spanish Super Cup was won by Real Madrid, who defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0.

Los Blancos have won the Supercopa de Espana for the 12th time.

Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, defeating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in the final.

Real Madrid won at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, thanks to goals from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema (penalty).

Athletic Bilbao was awarded a penalty near the end of the game, and Eder Militao of Real Madrid was sent off.

Los Blancos won their 12th Supercopa de Espana despite Raul Garcia’s failure to capitalize on the opportunity.