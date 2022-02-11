Real Madrid’s move for Erling Haaland has been delayed, and Pep Guardiola has ‘lifted Raiola’s ban.’

Real Madrid’s move for Erling Haaland has been delayed, and Pep Guardiola has ‘lifted the Raiola ban.’

MANCHESTER CITY’S hopes of luring Erling Haaland to the club this summer have been boosted.

When Borussia Dortmund’s Norwegian sensation’s £64 million release clause becomes active this summer, Real Madrid is expected to be in pole position to sign him.

According to reports in Germany on Friday, however, the Spanish giants have stated that they will not be able to sign him this summer.

They are primarily interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, and the cost of doing so makes it unlikely that they will be able to sign Haaland as well.

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Madrid has urged the former Salzburg striker to stay with Dortmund for another year before joining them in 2023.

Barcelona and PSG are rumored to be interested in Haaland, while his current club is holding out hope that he will stay.

Madrid’s stance, on the other hand, would only help City’s chances of landing him.

If Haaland decides to follow in his father Alf-Inge’s footsteps and move to England, Pep Guardiola’s side are seen as the most likely destination.

According to a report in Spain, the Etihad giants are willing to bury the hatchet with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, in order to complete a deal.

Guardiola has previously made no secret of his disdain for the Italian super agent, and City have avoided dealing with him as a result.

According to reports, the Spanish manager has been barred from signing any player who is represented by Riola.

However, Sport has stated that he will not obstruct any potential Haaland deal this summer.

Raiola had demanded a £47 million payment for himself as part of any agreement, according to SunSport, but City had not been deterred.