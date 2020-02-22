Real Madrid’s new signing Reinier breaks down at unveiling after £25m move from Flamengo

New Real Madrid signing Reinier was in tears at his unveiling at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old joined the Spanish giants from Brazilian club Flamengo in a £25million deal last month.

After playing for his country at the South American Olympic qualification tournament, where he helped guide his country to Tokyo 2020, Reinier was formally unveiled in Madrid, posing for photos on the pitch and with club president Florentino Perez.

‘I am living a childhood dream,’ Reinier said at a press conference.

I want to be part of the great history at this club. Today is a day of great happiness for me. Hala Madrid!’

He also described his move as a ‘dream come true’ as he joins a host of young Brazilian talent at Real Madrid.

Vinicius Jr., who also signed from Flamengo, for £51m, is already a key member of Zinedine Zidane’s squad even though he has found goals tricky to come by this season.

Rodrygo Goes has also emerged into the first-team this season, having signed from Santos for £38m in 2018.

Sportsmail reported last month that Reinier has been described by some as the football reincarnation of Kaka, and he has been a focal point for Brazil’s youth teams in the past few years.

He is likely to begin life at the club in the youth team/B-team, ‘Real Madrid Castilla’, when it’ll be decided if a loan spell is the best next step.