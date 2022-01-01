Real Madrid’s pursuit of Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has come to an end after his agent demanded a £17 million signing-on fee, giving Manchester United a boost.

Real Madrid ‘ends Rudiger transfer pursuit after Chelsea star’s agent demands £17 million signing-on fee,’ giving Manchester United a boost.

Real Madrid’s interest in Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger has reportedly ended, giving Manchester United a major boost.

According to ABC, Real were turned off by Rudiger’s agent, who demanded a €20 million (£17 million) signing-on fee.

Plus, with David Alaba and Eder Militao set to receive a contract extension that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu for another five years, Los Blancos believe they are covered at centre-back.

If Carlo Ancelotti needs to make any defensive additions, he would rather sign a younger defender.

United is keeping an eye on Rudiger, whose Chelsea contract expires in June, according to recent reports from Germany.

To keep the Germany international at Stamford Bridge, the Blues are thought to have made a new offer worth around £140,000 per week.

However, the 28-year-old’s camp appears to be deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly despondently de

This is a good sign for the Red Devils, who could make a move for Rudiger soon.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

United, on the other hand, will face stiff competition from Europe’s heavyweights.

PSG has also been linked with the centre-back and is said to have “put a lot of effort” into a possible transfer.

Bayern Munich is keeping an eye on him and would love to bring him back to Germany.

Rudiger has been a standout performer for Chelsea this season, making a total of 25 appearances in all competitions.

Read our Football news live blog for the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed transactions.