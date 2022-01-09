Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr became an instant club legend by leaping over the badge after scoring two goals in a win over Valencia.

Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid became an instant club legend after leaping over the badge after scoring two goals in a win over Valencia.

Last night, fans’ opinion of REAL MADRID’s Vinicius Jr grew even more.

He not only scored twice in his team’s 4-1 win over Valencia.

Because he didn’t want to step on the Real Madrid logo, Vinicius jumped.

http://twitter.com/Bjcgq9KyA9

He did, however, put on a show of respect for the club’s badge.

Vini found himself chasing down a loose ball after already scoring twice.

The Brazilian’s momentum carried him off the pitch after it trundled out of play.

Vinicius leapt over a replica of the club’s crest that lay pitchside.

“What a player he’s turning out to be,” one fan commented.

“Respect,” wrote another.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot after Casemiro was fouled at the Santiago Bernabeu.

When the ball ricocheted to Vinicius six yards from goal, he slotted it home to make it 2-0.

On the hour mark, the 21-year-old added another by bundling home the rebound after Marco Asensio’s shot was parried.

Valencia got a point back when Goncalo Guedes converted from the second attempt after Thibaut Courtois had saved his spot kick.

With two minutes remaining, Benzema had the final say by spinning and firing home.

Madrid moved eight points clear of Sevilla in second place, despite the fact that Sevilla’s former manager Julen Lopetegui’s team has two games in hand.

Vinicius is having a breakout season of his own.

In 26 games, the wing wizard has 14 goals and nine assists.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.