Real Sociedad confirm signing of David Silva

Real Sociedad pulled off one of the shock transfers of the summer late on Monday night when they announced the signing of former Manchester City attacking midfielder David Silva on a two-year contract.

Silva joins the side from San Sebastian on a free transfer after his City contract expired, and comes on the same day the Premier League side announced it would build a statue of Silva in recognition of the ten years he spent at the club.

The 34-year-old played 125 times for Spain, scoring 35 goals between 2006 and 2018 and will replace Martin Odegaard at Real Sociedad, after the Norwegian was recalled by parent club Real Madrid following a series of excellent performances last season.

Silva’s experience will also be important in a team with youngsters such as Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak and Ander Barrenetxea, as Real Sociedad prepare to return to European football next season after finishing sixth in La Liga last season.

The signing is a coup for Real Sociedad, as several other Spanish teams had expressed an interest in signing Silva, including his former club Valencia.