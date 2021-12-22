Rebecca Welch will make history as the first female referee in an FA Cup third-round match between Birmingham and Plymouth.

Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee to officiate an FA Cup third-round match between Birmingham and Plymouth.

Welch has been named as the referee for Birmingham City’s match against Plymouth Argyle at St Andrews on January 8.

A woman referee has gone the furthest into the world’s oldest cup competition.

It emphasizes Welch’s meteoric rise through the ranks of English football officials, as well as the changing face of the game.

On April 5, she became the first woman to take charge of an EFL match when she was assigned to Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale.

Welch, who is 38 years old, stated at the time that she does not consider herself a trailblazer.

“I’m still trying to take it in,” she said to Sky Sports.

I got the news on Saturday and have yet to come to terms with it.

I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I’m very enthusiastic about it.

“My father is probably my biggest supporter, so he’s ecstatic.

My mother is a football aficionado.

She’s ecstatic, but I’m not sure why! They’re ecstatic.

“I never expected to be in the Football League doing a game when I decided to be a referee 11 years ago.”

That was completely unnoticed by me.

“The last 11 years seem to have flown by, and we’re just a week away from one of the most important games of my career.”

“Throughout all of my promotions, I’ve always stated that I want to be appointed because I’m in the top ten match officials on that list.”

I never want to be appointed based on anything other than my qualifications.

I have faith in the system, and it has rewarded me.”

Stephanie Frappart, a Frenchwoman, officiated a Champions League match between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.

She took charge of Holland’s World Cup qualifying match against Latvia in March of this year.

