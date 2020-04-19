RECAP: Watch Dagestan-born IMMAF superstar Muhammad Mokaev’s epic trilogy with Reo Yamaguchi (VIDEO)

Recap three epic fights featuring one of the biggest stars of amateur MMA, Dagestan-born Muhammad Mokaev, as he took on Japanese rival Reo Yamaguchi in IMMAF competition.

Nineteen-year-old Mokaev was born in Buynaksk, Dagestan but moved to Manchester, England with his family as a 12-year-old.

The Russian-English star is riding an unbeaten 23-fight win streak and is considered to be one of the hottest young prospects in the sport.

Mokaev hasn’t yet turned professional, but there are sure to be a host of potential suitors for his signature, with the Bellator ONE Championship, Cage Warriors and BRAVE CF all thought to be interested in signing the youngster to professional terms.

Right now, though, the fighter known as “The Punisher” continues to impress as an undefeated star of the amateur side of the sport.

Mokaev trains in Phuket, Thailand at the world-renowned Tiger Muay Thai gym that also serves as the training base for the likes of Petr Yan and a host of other world-class MMA stars, and hopes are high that Mokaev will one day follow in their footsteps and become a successful fighter in the professional ranks.

Fighting for the United Kingdom, Mokaev has captured a host of titles as an amateur, including two International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) world titles, plus a pair of European titles.

He’s even found time to get involved in a Twitter spat with Irish Bellator bantamweight star – and teammate of Conor McGregor – James Gallagher, setting the groundwork for an intriguing possible matchup between the pair if Mokaev ever ended up signing for Bellator.

Mokaev’s most notable matchups to date have come in his trilogy with Japanese super-prospect Reo Yamaguchi, with the pair meeting in world title competition three times over the last few years.

To highlight the level of skill and quality exhibited by the pair, IMMAF has set up a special online event for fans to sit down and enjoy all three of the fights between the pair, one after the other, in a special live “watch party” via their Facebook page.

The three fights set to be featured include: