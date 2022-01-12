Rece Davis Talks About Nick Saban and Kirby Smart’s ‘Tension’

Nick Saban and Kirby Smart Have ‘Tension,’ According to Rece Davis.

Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart, according to ESPN’s Rece Davis, are still at odds.

The “College GameDay” host described the palpable energy he felt speaking with the two coaches in the days leading up to Monday’s national championship game during a recent appearance on “The ESPN College Football Podcast.”

Rece Davis Describes ‘Tension’ Between Nick Saban, Kirby Smart

The elevated heart rate of @davidpollack47. Dodging beer cans. Why didn’t they listen to us about Stetson Bennett? Impact on Saban/Smart relationship. And Pollack treating himself for the title by upgrading from dial up internet. Download immediately! https://t.co/KqfDoLMXcU — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) January 12, 2022