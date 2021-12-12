Red Bull F1 chief Christian Horner shares his luxury country mansion with Spice Girl Geri and three miniature donkeys.

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner shares his luxury country mansion with Spice Girl Geri and three miniature donkeys.

Christian Horner, the CEO of RED BULL, is accustomed to living in the fast lane as a Formula One driver.

However, away from the race track, the team principal of the motorsport giants prefers a more quiet and slower existence.

With his wife, Spice Girl Geri, and their brood, he shares TWO stunning country homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire.

The former property, which has its own duck pond and is used for boating, is perhaps the most opulent and widely shared on social media.

In the estate’s stables, they also have three miniature donkeys, horses, and goats.

Living on a farm, for Horner, is the ideal way to get away from the stresses of the F1 circuit.

He described the sprawling country abode as the “perfect home to relax in” in a 2019 interview with Luxury London.

“Restoring the farm has been my hobby – it’s how I’ve been able to forget about racing,” he added.

“The main house is complete, but the barns are currently being converted.

An indoor swimming pool is currently being finished.”

On Instagram, Geri’s home in Oxfordshire gets the most love, as she regularly posts candid photos of her family life.

Horner is the stepfather of Geri’s 15-year-old daughter Bluebell Madonna, and the couple has a 4-year-old son, Montague, who is celebrating Max Verstappen’s first Formula One World Championship.

Olivia, his other daughter from a previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Beverley Allen, is eight years old.

Christian, who was seen riding a mini tractor alongside his father’s John Deere after Sunday’s Abu Dgabi Grand Prix, has been spotted with his son.

He’s also seen standing with his vintage Aston Martin DB5, the car of choice for Sean Connery as James Bond in Goldfinger.

Geri appears to enjoy her role as a stay-at-home mom, frequently posting photos of herself in the kitchen preparing meals.

She’s a budding chef who’s demonstrated her baking prowess by making cakes with a Ginger Spice KitchenAid mixer that Christian custom-made for her.

And, thanks to the AGA range in the kitchen, she has plenty of room for her other favorite hobby: baking bread.

With Geri’s production line of cakes and bread, you can bet that Christian, who also enjoys using the outdoor barbecue, and the Horner children are well fed.

Christian and Geri have a variety of reception rooms from which to entertain.

The most popular one, however, appears to be the location of a £16,000 original Wurlitzer.

She had a party to celebrate her…

