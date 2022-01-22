‘Red for Xhaka’ – enraged Arsenal fans scream as Armstong escapes a red card after a horrific lunge against Southampton.

‘Red for Xhaka’ – enraged Arsenal fans scream as Armstong escapes a red card after a horrific lunge during Southampton’s match against City.

After Stuart Armstrong’s horrifying lunge, enraged Arsenal fans claimed Southampton got off lightly.

They grumbled that Granit Xhaka would have ‘definitely’ seen red in the same situation.

After a collision with Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte in Saturday’s 1-1 draw, Armstrong was fortunate to remain on the field.

Despite a VAR review of his studs-up shocker, the Saints midfielder only received a yellow card.

As the Gunners held Liverpool to a goalless draw in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, Xhaka was sent off for a similar high-footed challenge.

The Swiss enforcer was then unavailable for the follow-up, which resulted in his team’s elimination from the competition.

Arsenal fans were enraged by officials’ apparent double standards when their star was involved.

“How has Stuart Armstrong not been sent off? Officiating in the Premier League is soo inconsistent,” Twitter user EricSulman5 commented.

If it was Xhaka, he’d be sent off without a doubt.

The ball was missed, but the player was caught.”

“If that Armstrong tackle is done by Xhaka, it’s a red!” wrote Benito_lowe98.

“Xhaka gets sent off for that Armstrong challenge, which isn’t to say there’s an agenda against Xhaka because it’s a red card tackle,” George Oakley wrote.

Because of their reputation, other players will get away with similar tackles.”

“If Xhaka made the challenge Armstrong just did, he’d be banned for three games,” EshanAryaNBA added.

Arsenal takes on Burnley on Sunday, with Mikel Arteta’s midfield in disarray.

Due to suspensions, both Xhaka and Thomas Partey will be unavailable, leaving Albert Sambi Lokonga to play a lone holding role in the middle.

