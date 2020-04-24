Redknapp claims Mount will prevent Coutinho joining Chelsea

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp can’t see Philippe Coutinho joining Chelsea in the next transfer window as it could block Mason Mount’s development.

Spanish publication Sport claimed on Wednesday that Coutinho is ‘keen’ to come back to England and Chelsea ‘are working on building a team’ to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City.

The report added that Chelsea ‘have begun talks over a deal’ with Barcelona but they ‘have no intention’ of spending lavish amounts.

FEATURE: Cashing in? Every Premier League club’s most valuable asset

However, Redknapp doesn’t think a deal to bring Coutinho to Stamford Bridge is possible at the moment.

“I don’t see this [Coutinho to Chelsea] as a goer, it’s an awful lot of money,” Redknapp told Sky Sports’ The Football Show. “Coutinho is a super-talented player but he doesn’t get enough goals.

“Chelsea have Mason Mount there and a lot of trust has been given to the young players who are coming through at Stamford Bridge. The way Chelsea have been going for the last year or so, I just don’t see them going to spend £79m on a player.

“Coutinho is talented, but why would you want to risk preventing someone like Mount, who is going to be a top-class player, having the opportunities himself?”

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has suggested Coutinho might have a future in Spain when football resumes.

“Coutinho? I like him very much,” Setien told Spanish station RAC 1 a week ago.

“He is still a Barcelona player. You have to pay the clause or a transfer fee to Barca.

“I think he can be here at the beginning of next season. I don’t know if he wants to come back or go away again, I have to talk to him to ask him.

“He is a great player, no doubt about it.”

We could not keep away from the camera for long so we made a Football365 Isolation Show. Watch it, subscribe and share until we get back in the studio/pub and produce something a little slicker…