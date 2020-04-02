Redknapp lays into ‘big club’ Spurs for furloughing staff

Harry Redknapp is astonished that Tottenham are laying off non-playing staff while footballers are still taking home £200,000 a week.

Redknapp’s former club are owned by multi-billionaire businessman Joe Lewis and yet have joined Newcastle, Norwich and Bournemouth in furloughing non-playing staff.

The PFA are arguing that footballers should be paid in full even during this financial crisis.

“I can’t believe it. Surely players should be taking a cut. This isn’t for big clubs like Tottenham,” Redknapp told The Sun.

“I thought the Government were going to pay ordinary people who are struggling and help small businesses who are struggling.

“But you are talking here about a club where their players earn £10-12million a year.

“Tottenham are owned by Joe Lewis, one of the richest men in the world, and his club are cutting the wages of all their non-football staff by 20%. I can’t believe it.

“Here is a club where the average player earns £80,000, £90,000, £100,000 a week.

“And that’s average! Their top players earn £150,000 a week, maybe even £200,000 a week.

“Surely, players should be taking a cut.”

