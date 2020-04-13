Redknapp reveals Butt ‘statement’ on Man Utd kid

Jamie Redknapp claims that Nicky Butt told him Mason Greenwood is “the best young player he’s ever seen” at Man Utd.

Greenwood has impressed for the Red Devils this season when given a chance in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line-up with 12 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, but only 15 of those have been starts.

Considering the wealth of talent Man Utd have produced down the years, Redknapp has revealed that Butt, who is the head of first-team development at Manchester United, thinks Greenwood is the best talent he’s seen in his 29 years at the club.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “I remember talking to Nicky Butt about eight months ago and he said Mason Greenwood was the best young player he’s ever seen at Manchester United. That is some statement considering all the players they’ve produced, like the Class of ’92.

“There’s nothing he can’t achieve with his pace and power.”

When asked who was the best rising talent in the Premier League, Neville responded: “I would say Mason Greenwood. He can be anything he wants to be. He just looks like he’s got such great composure and quality. He’s great physically as well.

“If he continues to emerge like he’s shown at times this season I think Manchester United have got the real deal there.”

Meanwhile, Greenwood recently picked out Marcus Rashford as his role model, he told SPORTBible: “Yeah, definitely. He’s been in the academy and come through the ranks and I feel like I’m following in his footsteps.

“He’s a few years older than me but I can definitely take a lot of inspiration from what he has achieved so far.

“I’ve known him for a long time so I’ve seen how well he has done and how he has progressed as a player, so there’s lots to learn from being around him.”

