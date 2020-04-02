Redknapp touts Kane as a replacement for Aguero

Harry Redknapp believes that Harry Kane would be a magnificent replacement for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City.

Kane has made it clear that he will not stay at Tottenham “for the sake of it” and has been strongly linked to Manchester United.

There is some doubt whether anybody would pay his alleged £150m fee, particularly with injuries curtailing his appearances over the last three seasons.

“Listen, Harry is an ambitious boy. He’s a fantastic professional, a great lad, and he wants to play and he wants to win things,” Redknapp told Sky Sports News.

“They need surgery in the summer, but are they going to be spending any money? Is anyone going to be spending money now in the next year or two and going for big transfers?

“He’ll be looking at that and thinking ‘hang on’.

“And what a player he would be for one of those top clubs. I don’t want to see him leave Tottenham and nor do Tottenham fans but what a centre-forward he would be for Man City for instance with Aguero coming to the end.

“He’d be a great signing for anybody. He’s a great player and a great professional – hopefully he’ll stay at Tottenham but he won’t stay unless he sees them pushing to win things.”