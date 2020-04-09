Redknapp warns Mourinho, Spurs players to ‘obey the rules’

Harry Redknapp has advised Tottenham players to “obey the rules” after some were spotted flouting social distancing rules as Jose Mourinho was seen working in a public park with Tanguy Ndombele.

The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with Government-enforced measures meaning people can only go outside for food, health reasons or work if you cannot do it from home.

Individuals are also allowed to go for a walk or exercise outdoors once a day if adhering to social distancing guidelines, which means a gap of more than two metres unless with members of the same household.

MAILBOX: Why are Tottenham determined to come across as colossal d*cks?

But pictures and video have emerged on social media appearing to show some Spurs players ignoring those guidelines.

Spurs manager Mourinho was pictured doing a session with midfielder Ndombele on Hadley Common, where it is believed the pair were only working together despite an image seeming to show two other people with them.

Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon did their own work and were caught by a social media user running side by side around the same park in Barnet, north London.

Redknapp told talkSPORT: “I’d imagine they’d all live near the training ground, somewhere, and you’d think they’d surely be better off popping off into the training ground wouldn’t they?

“I guess they’re not allowed to but it would be empty, they’d be no one there. It’s closer than the park, surely.

“But listen, we’ve all got to obey the rules.

“If we want to clear this thing up, we’ve got to make sure we do what we’re told.

“And if we’re told to stay in and keep our distance, than they’ve got to do it.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.