Redskins acquire QB Kyle Allen from Panthers

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Redskins have swapped for a quarterback coach with whom Ron Rivera is very familiar. Just not this one.

Washington took over Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers on Monday, a person aware of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity since the deal had not been announced.

It’s not as big a success as Cam Newton, but Allen is going to compete for Dwayne Haskins from the first round in 2019. Rivera coached Allen with Carolina in the past two seasons before he was released.

Rivera repeatedly praised Allen’s tenacity and said, “He doesn’t let things bother you.”

“I’m not worried about Kyle’s learning curve,” said Rivera last season. ” He is a young quarterback who will make young mistakes. But that’s why you put him out there. We will live with his learning difficulties because that’s what the game is about. ”

Allen, 24, has thrown in 15 NFL games in 2018 and 2019 for 3,588 yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, all with the Panthers. He became her starter last season when Newton was injured, had 23 sales and has been used for rookie Will Grier for the past two weeks after Carolina dropped out of the playoff hunt.

The Panthers signed Allen as a vacant free agent from Houston. He thanked Rivera for giving him a chance.

“There weren’t many places for me or college opportunities, and Coach Rivera gave me that opportunity,” said Allen. ” In the camp and everything we did in practice, he never treated me as just a camp arm. … He always gave me opportunities, and without him I don’t know where I would be. ”

Rivera made it clear when he took control of Washington’s football operations that he wanted a veteran to compete with Haskins for the starting job. The Ohio state product completed 58.6% of its passports and threw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions during its rookie year.

The Redskins seemed to fill the gap with the quarterback from the outside and let Colt McCoy and Case Keenum go free. Allen became available when Carolina met XFL star P.J. Walker agreed on a two-year contract.

In addition to trading with Allen, Washington continued to revise the roster by officially signing contracts with Logan Thomas and security Sean Davis, contracting defense attorney Caleb Brantley and releasing security Montae Nicholson and four other attorneys. Rivera has so far turned away from major moves, with the largest perhaps being a multi-year contract with cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Others could come in the form of subtractions. The Redskins hear trade deals for left wing Trent Williams and cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Nicholson’s release comes after a few worrying off-field incidents in the past 18 months. A 21-year-old woman died in November after Nicholson took her to a hospital. In 2018, he was arrested after a fight in a restaurant and retail complex near the team’s exercise facility in Ashburn, Virginia, and charged with assault and battery.

