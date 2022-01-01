Referee Stuart Attwell’makes striker’s run’ and’screens’ Martinelli before his miss vs Man City, angering Arsenal fans.

Arsenal fans were furious with referee Stuart Attwell after accusing him of’screening’ Gabriel Martinelli prior to the Brazilian’s stunning miss in the 2-1 loss to Manchester City.

After City had equalized, Aymeric Laporte almost scored a hilarious own goal by heading over his own keeper Ederson.

Nathan Ake managed to clear the ball off the line, but he could only hook it into Martinelli’s path.

With the goal gaping, however, the in-form Arsenal player sliced his effort off the outside of the post.

When watching the replay, however, some Gunners fans noticed that referee Attwell appeared to cut across Martinelli, making the opportunity more difficult for him.

“How can the ref set a screen on Martinelli before his missed chance???” the original poster wondered in response to the video.

Following that, a slew of other Arsenal supporters descended on the scene to express their displeasure with Attwell’s actions.

“Only a striker, not a referee, should be making a run like that,” one person said.

“This is absolutely infuriating,” said another.

“Positioning is something that referees learn.

How is he going to get to the six-yard box and score an open goal while running around an attacking player?

“For an experienced referee, it’s just too inept.”

This would drive you insane in five-a-side.”

“Inexcusable,” said a third.

There’s no need to encroach on that action because it’s such a bad position to be in as an official.

“There’s no denying Gabi should’ve scored, but the fact that he had to adjust while already on his weaker side makes the outcome less likely.”

Martinelli was made to pay for his blunder when Gunners defender Gabriel was sent off for a second yellow card for body-checking Gabriel Jesus following the resulting goal kick.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Arsenal appeared to be holding on for a point, preventing Man City from winning their 11th Premier League game in a row.

The reigning champions, however, found a way to snatch victory in stoppage time, as Rodri poked home the winner from close range.

The defeat puts an end to Mikel Arteta’s side’s four-game winning streak, as Spurs drew level with them after a thrilling win at Watford.

