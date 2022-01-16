Referees in the NFL have made some telling admissions about quarterback hits.

Referees in the NFL have made an eye-opening admission about quarterback hits.

This season, NFL referees have been chastised for their flag-happy approach to quarterback hits.

That’s what the officials have been told to do by higher-ups, according to Ross Tucker.

Officials have been told to throw a flag even if they aren’t sure if a quarterback or defenseless player has been hit.

NFL Referees Have Telling Admission On Quarterback Hits

