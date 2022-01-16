Referees in the NFL have made some telling admissions about quarterback hits.

Referees in the NFL have made an eye-opening admission about quarterback hits.
This season, NFL referees have been chastised for their flag-happy approach to quarterback hits.
That’s what the officials have been told to do by higher-ups, according to Ross Tucker.
Officials have been told to throw a flag even if they aren’t sure if a quarterback or defenseless player has been hit.
NFL Referees Have Telling Admission On Quarterback Hits
Officials are told “when in doubt” throw the flag to protect QBs & defenseless players.
I don’t like that standard but multiple refs have told me that’s what they’re taught. 🤷♂️
— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) January 16, 2022