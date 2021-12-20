Referees in the Premier League are suffering as a result of Chief Referee Mike Riley and those in charge failing to provide adequate training and education.

Referees in the Premier League are suffering as a result of Chief Referee Mike Riley and those in charge failing to provide proper training and education.

The decline in Premier League officiating can be attributed to MIKE RILEY.

We’ve already seen referees and VAR make some poor decisions in the top flight this weekend.

In Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Harry Kane was fortunate not to be sent off for a crunch foul on Andy Robertson.

When Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson brought down Ryan Fraser in the box, I couldn’t believe Newcastle didn’t get a penalty.

The refereeing standards have slipped since Riley took over in 2009.

I don’t hold it against the referees on the field or at Stockley Park; they aren’t getting the proper training from those in charge.

The training our officials are receiving is insufficient.

We’ve got people in place who have never worked as referees at the highest level trying to teach officials how to manage Premier League games.

We have some good referees in the top flight, but look at who has left the PGMOL.

Mark Clattenburg, Howard Webb, and Lee Probert, among the best referees in the world, all have other jobs, as do I.

We also need to improve VAR training because we’re seeing a lot of inconsistencies in incident reviews.

If Kane had collided with Robertson in the Champions League, he would have received a straight red card.

Robertson’s kick on Emerson Royal had the same effect.

As we saw when Kyle Walker was sent off for kicking out at RB Leipzig’s Andre Silva, European referees would not have needed VAR to intervene.

Roberto Rosetti, the Uefa referees’ supremo, is in charge of the Champions League.

Every game, referees cannot be at their best.

Some people need a hug, and others need a kick in the pants, but the PGMOL isn’t going to give them either.

I know because I’m still in contact with some PGMOL officials that they don’t know how to manage their dressing room.

They don’t have assessors at games anymore to monitor the officials; instead, they use an evaluation system, so they don’t get the same face-to-face feedback we used to.

Although I understand why Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is frustrated, I disagree with his actions on the field.

If a manager had a problem with my performance, I used to tell them not to come to me on the field ranting like Klopp did to Paul Tierney on Sunday; instead, I would invite them to come to my dressing room afterward to talk about it.

It’s possible that we’ll agree to disagree…

