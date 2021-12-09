Reggie Miller Explains Why He Didn’t Join The Celtics In 2008.

Reggie Miller explains why he did not sign with the Celtics in 2008.

Reggie Miller almost signed with the Boston Celtics in 2007, but he couldn’t abandon the Indiana Pacers.

Following the 2004-05 NBA season, Miller announced his retirement at the age of 39.

He’d spent his entire 18-year career with Indiana up to that point.

Two years later, however, Miller received a call from Danny Ainge of the Boston Celtics, who offered him a spot on a team that had just added Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen to its roster.

In the end, the 42-year-old sharpshooter declined.

Miller discussed his decision in an interview with Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, which was published today.

“Look, I knew they were stacked to win a championship, and they did,” Miller explained to Kravitz. “But it just wouldn’t have seemed right to be popping champagne in Boston when we (Indiana) grew up together, laughed together, cried so many tears together because we were so close for so many years.”

“How could I be sitting here cheering and laughing because I won my championship and all I ever wanted to do in Indiana was win?”

With the Pacers, Miller came close to winning it all, reaching the NBA Finals in 2000 and the Eastern Conference Finals three other times.

Along with Elgin Baylor, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, and others, Miller remains one of the most accomplished players in NBA history who has never won a championship.

He doesn’t seem to regret not chasing rings at the end of his career, based on his comments to Kravitz.

