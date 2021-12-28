Reggie Wayne, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has passed away, according to the Raiders.

The Raiders had bad news to deliver to their fans on Monday night.

Bruce Davis, a former offensive tackle, died.

Davis was a former UCLA standout who was drafted by the Raiders after his college career ended.

Davis was a member of two Super Bowl teams during his nine-year tenure with the Raiders.

He was a member of the Super Bowl XVIII winning team.

On their social media account, the Raiders announced Davis’ death.

A heartfelt statement was included in their announcement.

In a statement, the Raiders said, “The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Bruce Davis, who served the Silver and Black for nine seasons.”

“Davis, who was drafted by the Raiders in the 1979 draft, went on to play in 160 games in his career, including two Super Bowls.

At this time, Raider Nation’s thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family.”