Reinier joins Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund have signed 18-year-old Brazilian Reinier Jesus Carvalho. The Brazil U23 international joins the Black & Yellows from Real Madrid on a two-year loan agreement.

Having come through the youth ranks at Rio de Janeiro-based Flamengo, Reinier won the double of domestic title and Copa Libertadores with the Brazilian giants.

Reinier then moved to Spain in January, although he has not made a single competitive appearance for the senior squad – in large part due to the pandemic. But he has still trained with Zinedine Zidane’s team and made three appearances for the reserves, scoring two goals.

“Reinier is a player who possesses enormous talent and can be deployed in various attacking positions, we’ve been keeping tabs on the lad for over two years,” said sporting director Michael Zorc.

“Following the long break from competitive football, we’ll give him the necessary time to adapt to professional football in Germany and he can then be an additional option for us going forward.”

Upon signing the contract, Reinier said: “I’m happy that I’m now at BVB. The club is known for its focus on young players and improving them. I would like to learn a lot and play a lot here, help the team and be successful. I hope that we’ll experience many happy moments together.”