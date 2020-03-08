Reinventing the wheel! Mercedes new steering system among changes ahead of upcoming F1 season

Mercedes have reinvented the wheel – for now. The world champions’ new DAS system, or Dual Axel Steering, took onlookers by surprise when cockpit cameras in testing showed Lewis Hamilton tugging and pushing on his steering wheel.

DAS allows Hamilton to alter how his car’s wheels align during a race. When Hamilton pulled the steering wheel towards him, the wheels moved into a parallel position from their original one that pointed slightly outwards. When he pushed the wheel back, they moved back.

The parallel wheels help on the straights while the original ‘toe out’ position gives stability through the corners.

DAS can also help stop tyres from overheating on the straights when the usual ‘toe out’ can cause wear as well as allow Hamilton and Mercedes to regulate the tyres’ temperature mid-race.

It remains to be seen how Mercedes will configure DAS for competition, however they will not benefit for long.

While the system is legal this year, the overhauled technical regulations for 2021 has already outlawed the innovation.

Teams must now put a small plate, resembling a shark’s fin, on the engine cover of their cars to display the driver numbers so that fans can more easily distinguish who is under the helmet. It is said to make hardly any aerodynamic difference other than a little through corners.

The first 5cm of the front wing endplates must now be made carbon fibre – nothing else – while any metal elements must be 3cm back from the endplate’s leading edge. This is to avoid any punctures from unwanted collisions.

Only 250ml of fuel can be kept outside the fuel survival cell, down from two litres last year. This is to stop teams trying to gain an advantage.

MGU-Ks, short for Motor Generator Unit – Kinetic, help conserve waste energy and use it to propel the car. Drivers can now use three over a season instead of two, which will please the nine drivers who received penalties for exceeding their limit last year.

Brake ducts are now classed as ‘listed parts’, alongside things like the bodywork and roll structures, which means that teams will need to design themselves rather than buy them in.

Getting a good start will depend on the driver more than ever. This year, 90% of the engine’s torque will be controlled by the driver’s clutch command. Pull-type paddle clutches are now mandatory. Drivers will still have stall prevention system and a bite-point finder at their disposal.

Non-car changes

A win for the traditionalists. Last year, the classic chequered flag was replaced as the official race-ender by a chequered light panel.

However, it malfunctioned at the Japan Grand Prix last year when it flashed up a lap too early. So, we’re back to the flag.

Pierre Gasly was forced to start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pit lane, as per the rules, when he failed to stop for a mandatory weigh bridge check while responding to a team order. Those rules have been relaxed this year to give stewards more discretion and power to hand out more lenient punishments.

Jump starts have been given similar treatment, with stewards free to apply five or 10-second penalties.

After seeing pre-season testing reduced to six days from eight, mid-season testing has been scrapped completely.

The eight-hour overnight curfew that bans mechanics from working on cars during practice has been extended to nine. Teams can break the curfew twice during a season without penalty.