Relive Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson’s fiery face off at UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas (VIDEO)

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are finally set to face off at UFC 249 on April 18. Recap the action as the pair sounded off, then faced off, at a heated pre-fight press conference in Las Vegas.

The duo have been destined to fight ever since they built impressive winning streaks in the UFC’s uber-talented lightweight division. But, despite FOUR previous attempts to match the pair, a succession of injuries, illnesses and pure bad luck have conspired to deny fight fans around the world the chance to watch the pair throw down inside the octagon.

Now, with Nurmagomedov undefeated at 28-0 (12-0 in the UFC) and dominant as the UFC’s reigning lightweight champion, and Ferguson riding a similar 12-fight win streak, the pair have been booked to fight at UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York in April.

The run-up to their highly-anticipated fight began in earnest on Friday night when the pair faced the media at the UFC 249 press conference in Las Vegas, and the two UFC lightweight stars didn’t disappoint as they traded barbs and took part in a tense face-off as they set things in motion ahead of their hotly-anticipated clash next month.

