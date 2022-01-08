Chelsea fans exclaim, ‘Remember the name,’ as Lewis Hall, 17, sets up Romelu Lukaku on his debut against Chesterfield.

As 17-year-old Lewis Hall sets up Romelu Lukaku on his debut against Chesterfield, Chelsea fans exclaim, “Remember the name.”

Hall was thrown into Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI for Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie against Chesterfield.

Hall was put on the left side of a three-man defense at a sold-out Stamford Bridge.

He also made a name for himself as Chelsea’s youngest FA Cup player ever.

Timo Werner scored a sixth-minute goal after Hall was involved in the build-up.

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s curling effort had put the Blues up 2-0 before Hall entered the game.

The starlet made a darting run down the left flank before whipping a ball across Chesterfield’s box.

And Romelu Lukaku, who cost the club a club-record £97.5 million, was there to tuck the ball home, delighting the home crowd.

Hall quickly added another ‘assist,’ as his long-range shot was deflected by the visiting goalie and then tipped in by Andreas Christensen.

“Remember his name,” said Martin Keown, a pundit, referring to the youngster’s outstanding performance.

Football fans across the country praised Hall’s efforts.

