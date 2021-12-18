Remember when Roy Keane annihilated Manchester United teammate Gary Neville with a sarcastic remark about his place in Ferguson’s squad?

Remember when Roy Keane annihilated Gary Neville, a Manchester United teammate, with a cheeky remark about his place in Ferguson’s squad?

After his hilarious dig at Gary Neville during last season’s Manchester derby coverage, ROY KEANE had TV viewers in stitches.

During the dull match, the pair were on Sky’s punditry duty, with the Irishman injecting some life into the proceedings by ribbing his friend and former team-mate.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was asked if he thought his team should be rotated during the hectic Christmas schedule.

“I always say, when you’re at a big club, the players pick the team,” the United legend responded.

“You train (well) all week, and the manager may decide to play him.

When I was playing for the club, that was my mindset.

“You can rotate your squad, but don’t rotate me.”

I have to be a part of the team in order to contribute.”

“Chop and change some other lads, Gary and one or two others, but leave me to it,” Keane said, nodding towards Neville.

“I’ll have you know,” Neville responded, “I was a stalwart at right-back.”

Roy Keane annihilating @GNev2 live on TV will always be hilarious pic.twitter.comopNk3E6Dn7

“You were the only right-back at the club,” Keane said, wryly.

“You were the only one we had.”

As they continued to analyze the 0-0 draw at Old Trafford, Neville and fellow pundit Micah Richards burst out laughing at the lighthearted banter.

Since his appointment as a pundit, Keane, 49, has been a big hit with Sky viewers.

It wasn’t the first time he made fun of Neville, 46, claiming that he ‘doesn’t rate’ the former England right-back.

During last year’s derby, he made headlines when he slammed United’s players for hugging their City counterparts after the game.

