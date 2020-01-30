Remembering NBA superstar Kobe Bryant: 18-time NBA All-Star to an Olympian and then Oscar winner

Kobe Bryant, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, died at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

Born in Philadelphia in 1978, he was the son of former NBA player Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant.

Growing up, he lived in Italy for eight years, where his father played professionally after his National Basketball Association career ended.

On returning to the United States, Kobe attended Lower Merion High School outside Philadelphia and gained a reputation as one of the best high school players in the country.

He was chosen as the 13th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1996 draft and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers

A forward and shooting guard, he made his NBA debut in November 1996 at the age of 18 and played 20 consecutive seasons in the league.

Nicknamed the ‘Black Mamba,’ he won NBA championships with the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010 winning the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2008, and named to the NBA All-Star team 18 times.

Bryant also won Olympic gold medals with the United States in 2008 and 2012.

He retired in 2016 after playing 1,346 regular season games and averaging 25 points a game, twice leading the league in scoring.

It’s estimated Bryant earned more than $300 million on the court during his career with a career points total of 33,643 – fourth on the all-time NBA list.

Off the court, he married Vanessa Laine in 2001. The couple had four children together, all girls.

Kobe Bryant achieved one of the most number of wins among basketball players of all time holding up the Larry O’Brien Trophy at the end of the season five times during his career.

He was an NBA champion three times with the Lakers in the early 2000s, playing alongside Shaquille o’Neal on some of the most dominant teams in basketball history.

He then won back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant won the NBC Finals Most Valuable Player award in back-to-back seasons 2009 and 2010.

The award is decided by a panel of 11 media members, who cast votes after the conclusion of the Finals. The person with the highest number of votes wins the award

Kobe Bryant was only named the league’s MVP once during his legendary career.

He received the honor after the 2007-2008 campaign, when he led the Lakers to a 57-25 record—the best in the West—while averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

In term of statistics, it was actually the worst season in three years for Bryant.

Bryant’s Dear Basketball won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film at the 2018 Academy Awards.

The six-minute film is based on a poem Bryant wrote that was published in The Players Tribune in 2015, when he announced his retirement from the NBA.

‘I don’t know if it’s possible. I mean, as basketball players we’re really supposed to shut-up and dribble but I’m glad we do a little bit more than that,’ Bryant said as he accepted the Oscar in March 2018.

Bryant’s Oscar win highlighted his desire to look toward a future past basketball.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Game is an annual exhibition basketball game played between the Eastern-Conference and the Western-Conference All-Stars.

Twelve players—five starters and seven reserves—from each conference are chosen from what used to be a pool of 120 players—60 players from each conference with 24 guards and 24 frontcourts (forwards and centers)—listed on the ballots by a panel of sport writers and broadcasters to all active players.

The starters are chosen by a combination of fans, media, and current players of which Bryant made the cut 18 times.

Kobe Bryant won the award a record four times in his career, a feat he shares with Bob Pettit.

The award is given to the player voted best of the annual All-Star Game with the voting conducted by a panel of media members, who cast their vote after the conclusion of the game. The player with the most votes or ties for the most votes wins the award.

Kobe Bryant holds the record for the most total selections at fifteen including two with the NBC Second Team and two with the NBC Third team.

Bryant has made the cut 11 times for the NBA First Team.

The All-NBA Team is an annual National Basketball Association (NBA) honor bestowed on the best players in the league following every NBA season. Voting is conducted by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout the United States and Canada.

Starting in the 1999-2000 season, Kobe Bryant was selected 12 times for an NBA All-Defensive Team. He made the first team 9 times, 8 of them in the last 12 seasons. Those 9 appearances in the First Team are an NBA record, shared with Kevin Garnett, Michael Jordan and Gary Payton.

The All-Defensive Team is generally composed of ten players in two five-man lineups, a first and a second team. Voting is conducted by a panel of 123 writers and broadcasters.

Bryant made the second team three times.

The scoring title is awarded to the player with the highest points per game average in a given season. Byrant managed to secure the title in consecutive seasons in 2006 and 2007.

He scored 978 field goals with 2,832 points in 2006 and retained the title in 2007 with 813 field goals and 2,430 points.

Bryant’s began playing for the United States national team in 2007. He was a member of the 2007 USA Men’s Senior National Team and USA FIBA Americas Championship Team that finished 10–0, won gold and qualified the United States men for the 2008 Olympics.

On June 23, 2008, he was named to the USA Men’s Senior National Team for the 2008 Summer Olympics which was his first time heading to the competition.

Bryant scored 20 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, along with six assists, as Team USA defeated Spain 118–107 in the gold medal game on August 24, 2008, for its first gold medal in a worldwide competition since the 2000 Olympics.

Bryant rejoined the national team for the 2012 Summer Olympics and retired from the team after winning another gold medal.

Kobe Bryant, Chris Carr, Michael Finley, Darvin Ham, Ray Allen and Bob Sura all lined up to compete for the Slam Dunk title in 1997, but it was the Black Mamba who reigned supreme.

Kobe moved clear of the field in the Finals after finishing third in the preliminary set of dunks.

The NBA All-Rookie Team is an annual National Basketball Association (NBA) honor given since the 1962–63 NBA season to the top rookies during the regular season. The All-Rookie Team is generally composed of two five-man lineups: a first team and a second team. The players each receive two points for each first team vote and one point for each second team vote. The top five players with the highest point total make the first team, with the next five making the second team.

Bryant made it to the second team along with Kerry Kittles, Ray Allen, Travis Knight and Matt Maloney.

At 34 years and 104 days of age, Bryant became the youngest player in league history to reach 30,000 career points. He became the all-time leading scorer in Lakers franchise history on February 1, 2010 when he surpassed Jerry West.

Despite his accomplishments as a high school junior and senior, 12 NBA teams were not convinced of his long-term outlook.

Pennsylvania’s Player of the Year in 1995, Bryant went for 31 points, 10.4 boards and 5.2 assists a game as a junior.

From USA Today to Parade Magazine, Bryant swept up every National Player of the Year Award that was out there. He had led Lower Merion, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to its first AAAA state title in 53 years, finishing his last three seasons with a 73-13 record.