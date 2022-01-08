Renata Voracova, a tennis star, was apprehended by border officials and faces ejection from the Australian Open for the second time in a row due to a dispute with Covid.

Renata Voracova, a tennis star, was apprehended by border officials and is facing ejection from the Australian Open for the second time in a row due to a dispute with Covid.

Upon arriving in Melbourne, the Serbian world No. 1 was detained due to concerns about his medical exemption from vaccination.

After his injunction hearing was postponed until Monday, Djokovic’s visa was revoked, but he remains in Australia in hotel quarantine.

Following Djokovic’s dramatic arrival, Voracova, a doubles specialist who had also entered on a medical exemption, was tracked down.

The 38-year-old said she had planned to get vaccinated at the end of the 2021 season, but her plans were thwarted when she tested positive, which she thought would allow her to enter Oz.

Voracova was initially permitted to enter Melbourne and even played in a match at the Gippsland Trophy on Wednesday.

However, when her visa was also revoked, she was tracked down by border officials.

Despite the fact that Djokovic is still fighting a legal battle, Voracova has accepted the fact that she will have to fly home this weekend.

“The federal officials let me in right away,” she explained.

“I was detained at the Victoria state checkpoint while my papers were being processed, but they later confirmed that I was free to enter without difficulty.”

“I’m not sure why they’d come to me after a week and say, ‘Look, the rules that used to apply no longer apply.'”

“I did everything they asked me to do,” she said of being cleared to enter by Tennis Australia, as was Djokovic.

Tennis Australia appears to have misled us, which is inconvenient.”

According to reports, Tennis Australia told players that being infected with Covid-19 recently was a valid reason for a medical exemption.

However, it has since been revealed that federal health officials repeatedly told Tennis Australia that this would not be the case for unvaccinated visitors.

Tennis Australia has since denied this.

Voracova was apprehended by police and questioned before being detained at the Park Hotel, where Djokovic is currently staying.

“It felt like I was in an action movie, and it wasn’t pleasant at all,” she said before being flown back to Europe.

I’m starting to feel like I’m in jail.

“I’m trapped in a room with no way out.”

My window is completely closed; I can only open it five centimetres.

“There are also guards everywhere, including under the window, which is quite amusing.”

Perhaps they expected me to leap and flee.

“They bring me food and there’s a guard in the corridor,” says the narrator.

You must report because everything is rationed.

I’m in a state of mind where I feel like I’m in jail.

“The guys…

