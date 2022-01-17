Renato Sanches, fuming after being substituted in Lille’s 1-1 draw with Marseille, gives the fans the middle finger.

Renato Sanches, a furious ex-Manchester United transfer target, subbed in Lille’s 1-1 draw with Marseille.

During Lille’s tense 1-1 draw with Marseille on Sunday night, RENATO SANCHEZ was caught sticking his middle finger up at the fans.

With Lille clinging on for a point, the 24-year-old Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target was subbed off in injury time.

But, as Marseille fans taunted him after their late equalizer, Sanches vented his rage by making an offensive gesture at them.

After only ten minutes, Lille took the lead thanks to Sven Botman, a Newcastle target.

Soon after the half-hour mark, Benjamin Andre was sent off for two bookings in two minutes, completely changing the game’s complexion.

Cengiz Under scored with 15 minutes left to give Marseille the advantage.

With Lille clinging to a point, manager Jocelyn Gourvennec opted for a substitution to eat up some valuable seconds.

Sanches, who had started the game, was taken off in the second of four added minutes by Gourvennec.

As he walked over to the bench, the Portugal midfielder appeared agitated.

Sanches flipped Marseille fans the middle finger, implying that he was getting some stick from them.

Lille clung to the point, which lifted them above Lyon into tenth place in a tight Ligue 1 race.

The giants would close to within two points of fourth-placed Rennes if they won their game in hand.

Marseille is still in third place, but they have a chance to move up to second place if they win their game in hand.

This month, Sanches has been linked with a transfer away from Lille.

Manchester United and Arsenal are currently leading the race, with Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Wolves, and Barcelona all expressing interest in recent weeks.

