Renato Sanches has almost confirmed Arsenal’s interest in him and claims he is’ready’ for a new big-club move.

RENATO SANCHES has all but confirmed Arsenal’s interest in him as a transfer target.

After his struggles with Bayern Munich, the 24-year-old Portugal midfielder revealed he is ready for another big-club move.

Sanches is currently with Lille in Ligue 1, where he helped the team win the league last season.

However, with his contract set to expire next summer, he has been linked with a move away, with some of Europe’s heavyweights circling.

Arsenal were rumored to be interested in bringing him to the Emirates in January, especially with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both set to travel to the African Cup of Nations.

Sanches has now given the clearest indication that a transfer is in the works.

“Maybe AC Milan and Arsenal are interested,” he told L’Equipe, “but I’m not sure.”

“Milan is a large and storied club.

I like them because they are classy.

“I talked to my agent, and I know which clubs are calling and which aren’t, but I can’t tell right now.”

“However, I am confident that I am prepared.

If a proposal comes in, I’ll decide what’s best for me.”

Last summer, Sanches was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

However, due to a knee problem he developed at the start of the season that required surgery, the former Benfica star’s move fell through.

“Many clubs were interested this summer,” he continued, “but when I got injured, I knew I would have to stay at Lille.”

“It was all done with Barcelona, but it all fell apart due to the injury,” he says.

Sanches made his name at Benfica, winning the Golden Boy award the same year he joined Bayern Munich.

However, a flop loan to Swansea in 2017-18 saw his career stagnate, with the infamous pass to the advertising hoardings being the lowest point, before regaining his best form for Lille since arriving in 2019, helping them win the title last season.

Sanches has 32 caps for Portugal, scoring three goals, and was a member of the squad that won Euro 2016, where he was named Young Player of the Tournament and set numerous national records.

Sanches continued, “When I arrived at Bayern Munich, I was not ready to play in such a club.”

“I was a small child at the time.”

And no opportunity to play with this team presented itself when I was ready.

“I feel prepared today.”

I have a better understanding of football, more experience, and I know what to do to play in this or that type of club…

