Renato Sanches is a target for Arsenal, while Arteta has been slammed by Piers Morgan following his defeat. Franck Kessie is also being pursued.

Arsenal transfer news: Renato Sanches is being pursued, Arteta has been slammed by Piers Morgan following his defeat, and Franck Kessie is being pursued.

ARSENAL are gearing up to welcome Newcastle United to the Emirates Stadium following their heartbreaking 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

And after the one-sided loss at Anfield, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been slammed by Gunners fan Piers Morgan.

Renato Sanches has responded to reports that he has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal.

“I was not ready to play in such a club when I arrived at Bayern,” he explained.

“I was very young when I got ready to play with this team, and the opportunity to do so never came.”

“I feel prepared today.”

I now have a better understanding of football, more experience, and a better understanding of how to play in this type of club, which has changed everything.

“It’s possible that Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I’m not sure.”

Arsenal are also considering a January move for Ajax wonderkid Noussair Mazraoui, who could be available at a bargain price.

Nicolas Pepe, meanwhile, could be on his way out in January, with Newcastle, Everton, and Crystal Palace all interested in the £72 million winger.

In addition, reports claim that Arsenal has joined rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Below are ALL of the most recent updates…

TOON VLA

According to SunSport’s Alan Nixon, Arsenal have suffered a transfer setback in their pursuit of Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic, as Newcastle are set to join the bidding war.

The Magpies are on the lookout for players from other countries, as they will find it difficult to persuade Premier League rivals to sell.

That’s why Toon spies were on the lookout for Vlahovic during the international break, when he helped Serbia qualify for the 2022 World Cup by beating Portugal.

If the price is right, the centre-forward could be sold in January, with reports estimating a £70 million price tag.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be monitoring the 21-year-old.

KESS GAME

Arsenal has joined Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the race to sign AC Milan’s Franck Kessie.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners will compete with their rivals and European giants for the signing of Kessie.

When his contract with Milan expires next summer, the 24-year-old will be a free agent.

From January 1, the Ivory international can sign a pre-contract.

SANCHES HAS MORE TO OFFER

Renato Sanches, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, has revealed that he was close to joining Barcelona last summer.

However, due to an injury, the midfielder’s move to the reigning French champions fell through, and he remained with them.

“Many clubs were interested this summer,” Sanches told L’Equipe, “but when I sustained the injury, I understood that I would have stayed…

