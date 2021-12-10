Rennes demand that Uefa CANCEL the Spurs match rather than postpone it because there isn’t a free date to play the Europa Conference League tie.

Spurs and Rennais were set to meet tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their final group stage match, but the hosts have been hit by a coronavirus outbreak, with eight players and nine staff members reported to be infected.

As a result, Uefa decided this morning that they had no choice but to follow Public Health England’s advice, and will now have to decide on a new date for the rescheduled match.

“We can confirm that our UEFA Europa League Group G home match against Stade Rennais will not take place tomorrow (Thursday 9 December at 8pm UK) following a number of positive COVID-19 cases at the Club,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“Discussions with UEFA are ongoing, and we will update you on this match as soon as possible.”

“In addition, the Club has been advised to close the First Team area of its Training Centre at this time, in the interests of the health and safety of players and staff, following discussions with the Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England) and DCMS advisers.

“The Training Centre’s other areas are fully operational.”

Rennes has informed Uefa that they will not accept the new date and are enraged with Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail, because they have already traveled to London.

The Ligue 1 side claims the north Londoners refused to reveal the number of players affected by Covid-19, despite the fact that competition rules require a team to have at least 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper before a game can be played.

“Following the press release issued by Tottenham at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Stade Rennais FC would like to clarify the following facts,” Rennes said in a statement.

“The Spurs director of football announced their intention to not play the UEFA Europa Conference League game on Thursday evening in a video conference between representatives of UEFA, Tottenham and SRFC at 7.45pm.

“This is a unilateral decision that has received no official confirmation from UEFA.”

“The Tottenham representative refused to say how many players were affected by Covid, despite the fact that the rule states that a match must be played as long as the team has 13 outfielders and a goalkeeper.”

“Without advancing any official document, he argued for a decision by the English authorities.”

Because the match had not been officially canceled by UEFA, Stade Rennais FC decided to play.”

Given Uefa’s rule stating that all group matches must be played on the same day, serious questions have been raised about when the match can actually take place.

