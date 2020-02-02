Rennes seal incredible late victory against rivals Nantes as they score TWICE deep in stoppage time

Two goals late in stoppage time sealed an incredible comeback win for Rennes at home to rivals Nantes in Ligue 1.

Having fallen behind to a Damian Da Silva own goal then levelled through Raphinha, the hosts appeared set for defeat when Moses Simon struck with 10 minutes to go.

Yet, with five minutes of stoppage time played, Benjamin Bourigeaud levelled the match.

90+5′ ⚽ Bourigeaud

90+7′ ⚽ Raphinha

Chaos in Brittany! Rennes come from behind deep in injury time with a little help from VAR to beat their rivals.

Huge celebrations. Flares. Yellow cards for the substitutes. pic.twitter.com/DtsEvwtkRA

The hosts poured forward in search for a dramatic winner when M’Baye Niang fired off a shot in the box which opposing keeper Alban Lafont could only parry.

As Raphinha tapped in, the assistant referee immediately raised his flag for offside. An agonising wait followed as the decision went to VAR to check the decision.

As the referee indicated a goal, the Roazhon Park stadium erupted as flares were set off and the players and staff on the touchline raced onto the pitch in celebration.

Tempers almost reached boiling point as opposing players had to be celebrated before order was restored and the match finished.

The shock victory leaves Rennes third in the table, 12 points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain, while Nantes remain sixth.